JUST IN: Chief Dakamela case struck off Nkayi magistrates court roll

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

NKAYI magistrates court has struck off the roll the case in which Chief Dakamela was taken to court by two of his subjects who were aggrieved by the traditional court’s decision to have them caned in public for assaulting a village head.

The assault took place at Dakamela shopping Centre in January this year.

Mr Tumelo Maphala and Mr Nkosiyazi Ncube, had taken the chief to the magistrate court through their lawyers Abameli Human Rights Lawyers challenging the traditional court’s ruling.

Mr Maphala’s matter was the first to be struck off the roll last month after his lawyers failed to attend court on two occasions.

Following the incident, the duo appeared at the chief’s court on February 4 charged with assault.

The matter was struck off the roll-on Monday after the lawyer representing Ncube failed to attend

“My legal practitioner cannot attend and he advised me to just have the matter struck of the roll,” Mr Ncube told the court.

Nkayi Magistrate Mr Talent Phiri in his ruling said it was unfair for the respondents to continue coming to court without progress.

“On 24 May the legal practitioner did not come to court. The court gave him another opportunity by postponing the matter. Today he decided not come to court again. This court will not dance according to his tune. The respondents have lives to live they cannot be coming to court with nothing happening. Accordingly, am striking the matter off the roll,” said Mr Phiri.

