JUST IN: Chief Nelukoba hails government for prioritising the construction of Gwayi-Shangani Dam

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

CHIEF Nelukoba from Mabale in Matabeleland North province, has commended the Second Republic for prioritising the construction of Gwayi-Shangani Dam, saying the dam will benefit his community since it faces perennial water challenges.

Gwayi-Shangani Dam is situated within Mabale area but the nearby communities are facing serious water challenges.

The boreholes servicing the community are said to be few and quickly dry up.

The construction of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam is expected to be completed by year end after the Government allocated $4,5 billion towards the project.

Government has embarked on the second phase of the dam construction which is the construction of the Gwayi-Shangani-Bulawayo pipeline set to be completed at the end of next year.

The dam has a holding capacity of 650 million cubic metres and is part of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project which was mooted in 1912, but failed to take off under various administration.

In an interview at his homestead in Mabale on Tuesday, Chief Nelukoba said the community was looking forward to accessing water from Gwayi-Shangani Dam.

“For so many years we have heard Government officials and the organisation that was led by Dabengwa (late national hero Dr Dumiso) making statements to the issue of construction of Gwayi-Shangani Dam. But over the past years, no tangible works has been made there. But this year, we have seen that there is progress in the construction of dam. We are seeing several Government officials visiting the dam site to assess work being done there,” said Chief Nelukoba.

“We are confident that we will also start benefiting from the project because our people are facing serious water challenges. The water table in our community is very low. I don’t remember a period when we have had adequate water even when we receive good rains like this year. While most people think that the project will benefit Bulawayo, we also are going to benefit from it.”

The dam will not just provide water to Bulawayo, but create a greenbelt in Matabeleland region and improve food security.

