JUST IN: Chiefs beat Chicken Inn to defender’s signature

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AMBITIOUS Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo Chiefs beat cross town rivals Chicken Inn to the signature of experienced defender Elvis Moyo, who they registered before the mid-season transfer window deadline on July 31.

The 28-year-old former FC Platinum and Chippa United defender in the South African PSL, was one of four players Chicken Inn gaffer Joey Antipas was interested in to beef up his squad.

Other players that were in Antipas’ wish list are unheralded defender Pawell Govere, and the midfield pair of Sipho Ndlovu and Tafadzwa Kutinyu.

It is not clear if the Gamecocks were able to officially capture Kutinyu, Ndlovu and Govere.

Chiefs’ secretary Dumisani Mantula confirmed the signing of Moyo, who had been a free agent since September last year when he and his twin brother Kevin mutually agreed to terminate their deals with Chippa United.

They had signed a two-year contract with the club in July 2019, but quit after just one season after a fallout with the struggling club.

"Elvis Moyo, an experienced defender, joins us on a one-year deal and we hope he'll add value to the club," said Mantula.