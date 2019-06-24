Breaking News
Zim dollar bounces back as government outlaws ...

Zim dollar bounces back as government outlaws ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Christian Care distributes food to victims of Cyclone Idai

24 Jun, 2019 - 15:06 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Christian Care distributes food to victims of Cyclone Idai A man stands next to vehicles washed away by Cyclone Idai floods in Ngangu area in Chimanimani in this file photo.(Picture by Anthony Zinyange

The Chronicle

Sydney Mubaiwa, Masvingo Correspondent

Christian Care, a service arm of Zimbabwe Council of Churches has distributed food aid to more than 500 families who are victims of Cyclone Idai in Gutu, Zaka and Bikita districts.

The non-governmental organisation’s food assistance comes as a relief to vulnerable families who were in dire need of a decent meal since the Cyclone Idai disaster. The cyclone ravaged parts of Manicaland, Masvingo provinces and neighbouring countries like Malawi and Mozambique, killing thousands of people and living some homeless.

The organisation has also planned to support the survivors with cement to re-construct their homes.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting