JUST IN: Christian Care distributes food to victims of Cyclone Idai

Sydney Mubaiwa, Masvingo Correspondent

Christian Care, a service arm of Zimbabwe Council of Churches has distributed food aid to more than 500 families who are victims of Cyclone Idai in Gutu, Zaka and Bikita districts.

The non-governmental organisation’s food assistance comes as a relief to vulnerable families who were in dire need of a decent meal since the Cyclone Idai disaster. The cyclone ravaged parts of Manicaland, Masvingo provinces and neighbouring countries like Malawi and Mozambique, killing thousands of people and living some homeless.

The organisation has also planned to support the survivors with cement to re-construct their homes.

More to follow…