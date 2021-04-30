JUST IN: Cimas partners private sector to procure Covid-19 vaccines …members to access vaccine for free

Business Reporter

CIMAS Medical Aid Society has joined hands with private sector organisations to procure Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines for their members.

The vaccine was procured through facilitation by the Government of Zimbabwe, with Cimas and the business management organisations footing the bill for the costs involved.

Participating businesses include; the Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, Business Fighting Covid, Employers’ Confederation of Zimbabwe (EMCOZ), Horticultural Development Council, Insurance Council of Zimbabwe, Bankers’ Association of Zimbabwe, Association of Trust Schools, Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Association of Dairy Farmers and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce.

The Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr John Mangwiro, officially launched the private sector Covid-19 vaccine at Cimas Medical Aid Services in Harare yesterday.

Today Cimas advised the public that vaccination has already started at Cimas’ and approved participating organisations’ vaccination centres across the country, with more centres due to open once the vaccines have been delivered in those districts.

Cimas chief executive officer, Mr Vuli Ndlovu, said Cimas and its business organisation partners had pooled their resources to buy the vaccines in order for the private sector to actively contribute to the Government’s drive to have the population vaccinated.

“We have partnered with like-minded business management organisations to fulfil our mandate, which is to inspire healthier communities by providing global standard health and wellness solutions,” he said. “Offering free and accessible Covid-19 vaccines to our members is one such drive to ensure our members are protected from dire effects of the pandemic.

“The Covid-19 vaccine partnership will see Cimas members and those of its business management partners accessing the Sinovac vaccine for free at Cimas’ and other approved facilities.”

Mr Ndlovu said as business leaders they were aware of the challenges associated with the Covid-19 vaccine uptake and strongly believe vaccination was the way to go in fighting the pandemic.

He stressed the need for the media to propagate correct misinformation and help demystify myths and misconceptions about the vaccine as well as highlighting the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine.