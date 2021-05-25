JUST IN: Cite Voice for Change competition unpacks new talent

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Centre for Innovation & Technology (Cite) Voice for Change musical project continues to unpack new talent as three up and coming artistes have made it to this month’s voting stage which will run up until Monday next week.

The competition requires artistes to compose songs on social issues affecting communities.

The artistes selected for the month of May are Bleckhit featuring Amakhuzwa_Engezwa for the track Corruption, Oxyz for the track Izidakamizwa and Spark Shez featuring Natasha on the track Kunzima.

Last month’s inaugural winner was Kelvin Nyoni with the Amapiano song Ibhaw’za which talks about the city’s perennial water challenges.

Cite acting social media editor Tanaka Mrewa said: “We have nominated three artistes for the month of May and people can vote for these songs on our social media pages that include WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The voting lines close on Monday and the winner for the month of May will be announced on Tuesday.”

Mrewa said artistes who failed to make it to the top three should not lose hope but start submitting for the month of June.

The project is meant to empower young musicians who are between a rock and a hard place due to the ongoing pandemic that has left the arts sector partially operating.

For next year, each month will see the artiste with the best demo winning equivalent to US$200, a recording contract and music distribution on online stores.

The top three artistes at the end of the programme, will get the assistance of video productions worth US$1 800 each.

[email protected]_mthire