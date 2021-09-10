JUST IN: Civil servants to be paid based on attendance

Bongani Ndlovu

THE Public Service Commission has announced that civil servants’ salaries will now be determined by the number of days they report to for work.

In a statement, Public Service Commission Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said attendance registers will be used to process salaries.

“The Salary Service Bureau has been instructed to process salary payments for civil servants strictly on the basis of work attendance registers submitted by Government Ministries and Departments,” said Ambassador Wutawunashe.

He added: “Ministries will indicate cases where personnel have been officially excused from duty to ensure the inclusion of such personnel on the payroll. Government commends the majority of civil servants for continuing to serve the public with dedication and commitment.”

