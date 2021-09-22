JUST IN: Comesa launches insurance verification application

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) has, through its Regional Third-Party Motor Vehicle Insurance (Yellow Card) Scheme, launched a digital Yellow Card help desk system designed to track all queries reported by users.

The facility allows national bureaux, primary insurance companies, and motorists in member countries to channel all their queries and requests via email, phone, or walk-ins. The new platform was launched on Monday.

“The aim is to streamline service delivery to Comesa Yellow Card clients and stakeholders in line with the Yellow Card Scheme Strategic Plan 2018 – 2022,” said Comesa in a statement.

“The scheme is currently operational in 13 countries including Burundi, Djibouti, DR Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe”

The Yellow Card Scheme is a third-party motor vehicle insurance scheme aimed at facilitating the smooth movement of motor vehicles, persons, and goods in the region.

This is done through the establishment of a common system for the settlement of claims arising from inter-state motorists. The project is running in 13 countries and has been expanded to Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) region.

“It is currently being implemented between Malawi and Mozambique and Zimbabwe and South Africa under the Business to Business (B2B) Arrangement,” said Comesa.

“Yellow Card operations have been digitalised, a move which has led to an unprecedented annual average growth rate of 15 percent for the Yellow Card production.”

@tupeyo