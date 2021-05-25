JUST IN: Comesa local content framework set for adoption this week

Business Reporter

THE implementation strategy of the Comesa Local Content Policy Framework on Industrialisation is set for adoption this week, as the technical and ministerial committees on industry conduct their fourth meetings.

The objective of the implementation strategy is to ensure that a high proportion of project inputs are sourced from the host country without compromising the economics of the project or sector being leveraged.

Hence, the framework is intended to optimise the economic value to be derived from the development of natural resources through domestic linkages while giving regard to the country’s development goals, vision for a given sector, trade competitiveness and the financial viability of the natural resource being leveraged.

The regional industry experts began their meeting on Monday, with Zimbabwe hosting the virtual proceedings.

The key agenda of the meeting is the adoption of the draft harmonised Comesa (Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa) Framework of Managing Special Economic Zones and Industrial Parks.

It will then be presented before the ministerial meeting on Thursday (27 May 2021). In her official opening remarks on Monday, Zimbabwe’s Industry and Commerce Ministry permanent secretary, Dr Mavis Sibanda, said the implementation of the local content framework will have an economic multiplier effect that would result in greater value extraction by host countries.

“The Implementation Strategy of the Local Content Framework must outline successful, local content initiatives based on a well-conceived strategy as well as legal and institutional considerations that recognize the need for joint contributions from host governments, national entrepreneurs, and foreign investors,” she said.

According to Comesa head of corporate communications, Mr Mwangi Gakunga, the decision to develop an implementation strategy of the Comesa Local Content Policy Framework was issued by the regional ministers in 2019.

More to follow…