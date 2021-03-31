JUST IN: Comesa, RECs seek enhanced livestock trading under AfCFTA

Business Reporter

THE Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa and other Regional Economic Communities (RECs) have agreed to enhance trade in animal and animal products under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) said the agreement was made at a virtual meeting held this week.

“The Comesa Secretariat held a one-day consultative meeting with member States and other RECs on optimising returns from intra-Africa trade in animals and animal products under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” it said in a latest statement.

The digital meeting discussed many issues including reinforcing multi-lateral cooperation for disease prevention and control, integration of informal trade in animals and animal products into formal trade and access to information on available market opportunities and market potentials within the region.

“Other matters discussed included trade complementarity and the need for creating value addition opportunities to create diverse markets within Africa and financing the animal resources sector to boost productivity and development of the sector,” said the trading bloc.