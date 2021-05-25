JUST IN: Commissioner General of Police half marathon set for Saturday

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

REGISTRATION for the Commissioner General of Police half marathon is set for Thursday.

The race will be at the Old Mutual Nkulumane Complex on Saturday.

The event was postponed last year due to Covid-19 restrictions that froze all sporting events.

Bulawayo Athletics Board (BAB) chairperson Watson Madanyika said preparations for the meet were on course.

“The deadline for registration is on Thursday. This is to give our secretariat team time to work on start lists on Friday. Over 100 participants have registered so far and we encourage more people to register before the deadline. There will be no registration on the day of the event,” said Madanyika.

“Remember we have not had long distance events in a while so this is welcome news for all our long-distance runners. We are excited that our athletes are back on the road and doing what they love.”

Winners in both the male and female categories will walk away $30 000 richer.

Registration can be done at Drill Hall in Bulawayo.

The fees are pegged at $500 for the open, veterans, masters and grandmasters categories, while juniors and wheelchair participants will pay $200. – @innocentskizoe