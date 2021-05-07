JUST IN: Company director in US$26k fraud storm

Judge Jarachara, Chronicle Reporter

A 32-year-old Bulawayo man has been arrested for allegedly duping a home seeker of US$26 000 on the pretext that he was selling him a residential stand.

Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the arrest of Mpumelo Mhlanga (32) who is the director of Corbital Properties.

His alleged victim is a 29-year-old man who is the Director of Prime Crown Company.

“Police in Bulawayo have arrested Mpumelo Mhlanga (32) in connection with a fraud case which occurred between October 2020 and May 2021,” she said.

Asst Insp Msebele said Mhlanga allegedly misrepresented himself as an agent who deals in selling stands and houses.

She said the complainant approached Mhlanga at his company offices on October 5, 2020 intending to buy a residential stand.

“Mhlanga who misrepresented himself as an agent told the complainant that there was a client who was selling a stand in New Parklands suburb, Bulawayo. The cost of the residential stand was said to be US$26 000 and the complainant agreed to the offer,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said the complainant made three instalments to Mhlanga of US$13 000 in October 2020, US$7 000 in November 2020 and US$6 000 in December 2020.

After making the full payment, Asst Insp Msebele said, the complainant was shown the stand he had purportedly bought.

Asst Insp Msebele said the complainant met the real owner of the stand on May 1, who denied selling the stand or engaging Mhlanga to sell the residential stand on his behalf.

The complainant then made a report to the police leading to Mhlanga’s arrest.

Asst Insp Msebele urged members of the public to exercise extreme care when buying valuables that involve a lot of money.

“The case is still under investigation to make sure that there are no other cases connected to this accused person.

“Police would like to urge members of the community to be more careful and involve lawyers when buying stands or houses as they risk losing a lot of money to fraudsters,” she said. – @jdgjarachara