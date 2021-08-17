JUST IN: Company loses $400 000 in ATM card fraud

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A BULAWAYO company has lost more than $400 000 after an unknown person used its ATM card for more than a month without authorisation.

Police have urged members of the public and companies to keep their PIN codes secret to avoid fraud.

In a Tweet, police say they received a report at the end of last month where a company said money was missing from their account.

“The ZRP urges the public and institutions to protect their ATM Cards and passwords. On 30/07/21, a report of theft was recorded at ZRP Bulawayo Central to the effect that a Byo Company had noted that ZWL$ 436 131-40 was missing from their company account. Investigations so far have revealed that the transactions were done using the company’s ATM card from 06/06/21 (June 6, 2021) to 23/07/21 (July 23, 2021).”

