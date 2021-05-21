JUST IN: Corpse found in Pumula North

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

AN unidentified was found dead in Bulawayo’s Pumula North suburb.

POLICE have called on members of the public with missing male relatives to come forward and assist in identifying the body.

The man’s body is at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary and was taken there on April 24 after an informant told police he had spotted a man lying in a pool of blood.

He was wearing a Black T-shirt, Navy Blue and Grey long-sleeved jacket labelled Marginal Franklin 25, Tattered Blue work suit trousers, Lime Green trousers, Blue short worn inside the trousers, White underwear, black pair of socks and Black all-star tennis shoes.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the murder occurred at a foot path connecting Pumula North and Magwegwe West on April 24 around 8PM.

“On April 24, 2021 at around 8PM, the informant was walking on a foot path connecting Pumula North and Magwegwe West, when he heard the now deceased crying. He went closer to where the cries were coming from and saw the now deceased bleeding from the head and his clothes were soaked with blood,” said Insp Ncube.

“The informant tried to talk to the now deceased but he was unable to talk and during that time the now deceased became unconscious and collapsed.”

Insp Ncube said there were people walking on the foot path, but they could not help the now deceased and no one managed to identify him.

“The informant then made a report to the police who attended the scene and found nothing of interest. The body had two deep cuts on the head and six stabbed wounds all over the body,” he said.

Insp Ncube said the deceased did not have identity particulars.

He said On April 26, 2021 a full post-mortem was performed, and it was ascertained that the cause of death was hypovolemic shock, laceration of femoral artery and stab wound.

“Police are appealing to members of the public with a missing a male adult who went missing whilst wearing the above-described clothing to come forward in an endeavour to identify the body which is currently held at United Bulawayo Hospital[s mortuary,” said Insp Ncube.

He said anyone with information that could assist in the identification of the body and the arrest of the assailant(s) should contact the investigating officer detective Sergeant Ncube on mobile number 0773067134, or officer in charge CID Homicide Bulawayo Detective Inspector Mashindi on 0779974490 or landline (02922) 71568 or any nearest police station. – @thamamoe