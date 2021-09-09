JUST IN: Couple loses US$30 000 to armed robbers

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A couple was robbed of more than US$30 000 by four men armed with a gun and machetes along the Bulawayo-Harare highway.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

According to police, the couple had collected the money from a Bulawayo based company to deliver it to one in Harare.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating circumstances surrounding an armed robbery case which occurred on 07/09/21 at 15 km peg along Harare- Bulawayo Road. Four suspects, who were armed with machetes and an unidentified pistol, robbed a couple US$32 078 cash. The couple was travelling to Harare after being sent by a Harare based company to collect the money from a sister company in Belmont, Bulawayo,” posted the police on their Twitter page.

In another case that happened in Harare, a woman was on Wednesday robbed of her car, cellphone and US$3 000 by five men.

“In a related case, Police in Harare are investigating a robbery case in which five suspects robbed a Kuwadzana woman US$3000 cash, a Honda CRV registration number ADW9111, plasma television, cellphones, blankets and various groceries, on 08/09/21,” posted the police.

@bonganinkunzi.