JUST IN: Covid-19 claims 3 more, 12 new cases recorded

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

THE country has reported three more Covid-19 related deaths and 12 new cases in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of cases to 38 293.

To date, a total of 437 751 people received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination while 99 765 got their second jab.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 27 yesterday from 28.

All the 12 new cases are local transmissions.

So far, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Zimbabwe stands at 1 573 while the national recovery rate is 93 percent.

A total of 1 895 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and positivity was 0,6 percent.

As of 2 May 2021 at 3PM, there were 24 people hospitalised of which two were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 16 had mild to moderate symptoms. Six patients had severe symptoms and there were no asymptomatic patients.

Midlands, Masvingo and United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) did not report yesterday. According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the highest number of cases was recorded in Harare and Matabeleland South each with three cases followed by Bulawayo and Manicaland with two cases each. Masvingo and Mashonaland Central each recorded one case.

“As of May 3, 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 38 293 confirmed cases, 35 647 recoveries and 1 573 deaths,” reads the statement.

“Thirteen new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 93 percent and active cases go down to 1 073 today.”