JUST IN: Covid-19 claims three lives

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THREE more people died of Covid-19 while 37 new cases were recorded in the country in the last 24-hour cycle.

This brings the total number of cases to 38 998 and 1 599 deaths.

All new cases are local transmissions while the three deaths were reported in Bulawayo and Harare. The seven-day rolling average for new cases rises to 41 from 38 the previous day.

Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West did not record new cases.

Harare recorded the highest number of cases with 13, followed by Midlands which had 11 and Bulawayo where nine cases were reported.

Masvingo had two cases while Matabeleland North and South had one each.

A total of 2 376 PCR tests were done and positivity was 1,6 percent.

There were 30 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate stands at 94 percent while active cases go up to 775 from 771.

“As of June 1, 2021 Zimbabwe has recorded 38 998 confirmed cases including 36 624 recoveries and 1 599 deaths,” said the Ministry of Health and Child Care in a daily update report.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide.

A total of 2 325 people received their first dose yesterday taking the cumulative total for first dose to 678 003 while 8 878 received their second dose bringing the cumulative for second dose to 353 278.

The Ministry said as of 31 May 2021, at 3PM, there were 58 hospitalised cases and those who were asymptomatic were six and 40 had mild to moderate symptoms, seven had severe symptoms while five were in intensive care units. – @ncubeleon