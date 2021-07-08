JUST IN: Covid-19 claims Triangle official

Harare Bureau



TRIANGLE Football Club board member Tarisai Mudambanuki has succumbed to COVID-19 complications.

Mudambanuki, who was also the Tongaat Hullet general manager (Agriculture), lost his battle at Collin Saunders Covid-19 isolation centre on Wednesday night.

He was 54.

Since his appointment into the Triangle board, his contribution to the development of football in the Lowveld was immense. Colleagues have said his commitment to the game was undoubted.

Mudambanuki joined Triangle from sister club Hippo Valley Football Club, which was disbanded in 2015. He had previously served as the chairman of Hippo Valley Football Club.