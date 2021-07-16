JUST IN: Covid-19 forces Beitbridge council to suspend selected services

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Beitbridge Municipality has with immediate effect suspended selected services, including physical enquiries, building plan submissions, and building inspections to minimise the rate of new Covid-19 infections in the border town.

The suspension of the services will run for the next two weeks.

In a public notice on Friday, the local authority said it will only open offices for revenue services only.

However, those accessing such a service will be subjected to strict Covid-19 screening protocols.

“Revenue-related services will remain open for the next two weeks and general enquiries can be done over the phone or our various social media platforms,” said the Municipality.

The local authority said it had also decongested its offices and was having fewer employees in line with obtaining Covid-19 protocols.

The development comes shortly as new infections continue to rise in Beitbridge.

According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, a total of 175 new infections and one death were recorded between July 3 and July 9 around the Beitbridge district.

“During the period under review, Beitbridge urban recorded the highest number of 130 cases and the rest were in rural Wards 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 14 and 15.

As of July 9, the district has now recorded 894 cases and 11 local deaths,” reads part of the report.

So far, a total of 10 341 people has been vaccinated with the first dose while 5772 have received their second doses in the Beitbridge district.

@tupeyo