JUST IN: Cowdray Park rapper One-man on the rise

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THERE is a new kid on the block that the world should look out for as he readies to air out to the public, more of his works.

The upcoming hip hop musician who goes by the stage name One-man (Sipho Gift), will make his formal introduction to the masses when he launches his latest single Kusazoshuba.

The single will be launched on Saturday at Skyz Metro FM.

The 20-year-old artiste said he is also busy in the studio cooking up his debut EP to be ready in the coming months.

“As an upcoming artiste l haven’t released any album yet but I have more than 10 singles under my belt. To make my presence felt even more, we will be releasing the single Kusazoshuba with musician Izzy this Saturday on Skyz Metro FM.

“I’m also working on an EP which should be ready by August. I believe that I have got a lot of potential and for the love of music had to take my music to a professional level,” said One-man.

Turning to his music inspiration, One-man said “I started to love music when I was still in South Africa in 2014 and l was about 13-years-old. I was inspired by my friends who always knew how to rap and I didn’t know how to sing and rap, at that time. In 2015 that’s when I learnt how to write my own music, it automatically happened when I met Driisah in Pretoria.”

His inspiration mainly came from the late hip-hop kingpin the late American rapper Tupac Shakur.

“I had the love of hip hop music through the inspiration of the iconic Tupac Shakur because his music was raw and truthful. I’ve bigger plans in the music industry in a way that when one day I go big I want to change lives and open opportunities like having a talent show that’ll help generations to stay away from drugs,” said the enthusiastic youngster.

