JUST IN: CSC-Boustead Beef starts machinery repairs

MEAT processor CSC Bousted Beef says it has procured some spare parts to facilitate machinery repairs at the main factory in Bulawayo. Picture shows engineers fitting in the new components of the main engine room this week.

The plant engine room, compressors and condensers are being refurbished in some parts whilst new ones are being fitted where the old are no longer compatible, company officials said.

The exercise is set to pave way for the resumption of operations at the plant, which has been lying idle.

“The plant refurbishment is going on smoothly beside the delays of essential parts movement from various manufacturers due to Covid-19 . The situation has greatly improved under corporate rescue, which has given confidence to all stakeholders on the revival as there is now some security on investment. The corporate rescue practitioner, Mr Vonani Majoko is doing a great job,” said CSC consultant Mr Reginand Shoko.