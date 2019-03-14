Uncategorised

JUST IN: Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

14 Mar, 2019 - 14:03 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

The Chronicle

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

STRONG winds and heavy rains will on Thursday hit parts of the country as Cyclone Idai enters inland Zimbabwe, the Meteorological Service Department (MSD) has said.

In a statement on Thursday morning, MSD said the cyclone that is coming through Mozambique coast, has seen strong winds being experienced in Manicaland province.

“Thus starting this evening, Thursday 14 March 2019 Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Central provinces start experiencing cloudy and windy conditions with isolated thunderstorms. Elsewhere it should be partly cloudy,” reads MSD statement.

The department urged members of the public to consistently follower weather updates with regards to the cyclone.

More to follow. . . 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting