JUST IN: Darts to delay resumption

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The National Darts Association of Zimbabwe says while it has been given the green light to resume competitions, it will not hurriedly start the season before ensuring all necessary health protocols and guidelines are in place.

Darts has been in limbo since last year like all sport codes after the country went into various phases of lockdowns following outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Darts were also not part of the 24 low risk sport codes which were given the green light earlier to begin activities, but was eventually allowed together with the rest of the sport codes early this month.

“We have communicated with our membership advising them that we can now start our games, but we were clear with the membership that we first must be given the venues then after that our medical team shall inspect those venues to make sure they meet the standards set. After that we will need about a month before competitions proper get underway. Covid is still with us and as leadership the health of our players and everyone is paramount. We can’t take any chances,” said Ndaz president Meynard Moyo.

He said even when competition proper gets underway, they were not going to use all venues.

“For easy management, not all venues will be used. We shall use as few venues as possible. It’s easier to manage few venues than having many since our objective is to minimise as much as possible the risk of spreading this virus,” said Moyo.