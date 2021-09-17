JUST IN: Dates set for Mat’North Annual Agricultural Show

Leonard Ncube,Victoria Falls Reporter

THE provincial Matabeleland North Annual Agricultural Show will be held in Hwange at the end of this month.

The organisers, Whange Show Society, have set September 29 to October 3 as the dates for the show whose theme is: “Rising from turbulent times and sustaining growth in and beyond Covid-19.”

Only vaccinated exhibitors and members of the public will be allowed to participate while testing will be conducted upon entry.

The annual show is usually held in August but had to be postponed due to Covid-19 lockdown measures. A number of exhibitors, mostly Government departments, have already booked space, said Whange Show Society chair Mr Praise Moyo.

“The show dates are 29 September to 3 October. We have started renovating the show grounds and some exhibitors are already working on their stands,” he said.

“We are expecting around 4 000 people, which is the traditional number we always have but we are working with security and health authorities to come up with proper protocols in line with the country’s Covid-19 guidelines to avoid crowding.”

Mr Moyo said all exhibitors and members of the public were expected to abide by set Covid-19 mitigation rules and that premises will be fumigated a day before to ensure safety.

The expo rebranded from Hwange Agricultural Show two years ago to match its status as Matabeleland North’s premier provincial exhibition. Over the years the expo has drawn exhibitors from Government departments, mining companies, tertiary institutions, small scale farmers and local authorities. The tourism industry has however been conspicuous with its absence despite being the province’s economic backbone.

[email protected]