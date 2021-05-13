JUST IN: David Simba ZVA appointed head of marketing and business development

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

VETERAN sportscaster David Simba has been appointed as the head of marketing and business development for the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA).

His appointment coincides with the appointment of Ruvimbo Matambo as branding, product development and marketing officer for the association.

Simba brings a wealth of journalistic and business marketing experience that he acquired from his long stay in radio and television broadcasting with ZBC.

His marketing skills were honed during his stints in the corporate sector where he also became a revered public speaker.

Currently, he is a sportscaster with ZBC’s Classic 263 Radio.

He has been chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Bulawayo and rose to be vice/president of the Sports Writers Association of Zimbabwe.

He has been active in the youth games since 2011 and has represented Bulawayo in various portfolios.

“I am honoured by this appointment from ZVA and I take this opportunity with great confidence that we will be able to have influence in terms of marketing and publicity,” said Simba.

“We have a great team I believe will take the organisation to a new level. We want to leave a legacy and others to take over and do better. Volleyball is a sport with lots of potential to land medals for the country and starting with the SDAC region we must start having our presence felt. Beach Volleyball is new to many people and we want to bring development of this sport at grassroots level and grow it.

“The beauty of volleyball is that setting up a court is not that expensive so our vision of spreading the sport will yield fruit” he said.

In 2014, Simba represented Zimbabwe as chairperson of the marketing and publicity

portfolio in the AUSC Region 5 Youth Games that were held in Bulawayo.

Simba is passionate about sports and is happy to serve his country and sports whenever he is called upon to do so.

Simba will also be ZVA’ acting public relations and media liaison officer. – @innocentskizoe