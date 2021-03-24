JUST IN: Dead body in maize field

Rufaro Winter, Chronicle Reporter

A 28-year-old Bulawayo man was murdered and dumped in a maize field behind Petro Trade in Matshobana suburb.

The body of Eddy Dube was discovered by residents who had gone to the fields to harvest maize.

Sources said Dube, employed as a machine operator at a local company, had been told to report for duty by his bosses but never made it to work following his murder.

After discovering Dube’s body, the residents notified their chairperson Mr Baricos Tavarwisa who reported the matter to the police.

Dube was found with a deep stab wound under the armpit and there was a trail of blood stretching for about 200 meters from where his body lay.

Dube had most of his belongings including a satchel containing clothes, his wallet containing US$20, ZW$10 and bank cards as well as his mobile phone.

The body was then taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for postmortem.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“As the police we bemoan the unnecessary loss of life and we appeal to anyone who might have information that may lead to the location and arrest of the accused person or persons to report to their nearest police station,” he said.