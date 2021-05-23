JUST IN: Dhlakama hails charges’ spirit

Tadious Manyepo in Zvishavane

NGEZI Platinum coach Rodwell Dhlakama has been impressed by his team’s spirit after they sealed a 3-1 come-from behind win against Triangle at Mandava this afternoon.

Triangle opened the scoring through their captain Collins Dhuwa after being set up by Russel Madamombe six minutes into the game.

The Chiredzi side even threatened to stretch their advantage while Ngezi looked jittery in the aftermath of the Triangle goal.

However, the Mhondoro side would soon settle and they started dictating the pace with wingers Denver Mukamba and Wellington Taderera particularly impressive.

Moments later Mukamba restored parity with a solo run, dribbling past the Triangle defenders before beating goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya from an acute angle.

Mukamba would haunt Triangle again in the final minute of added time with his goals sandwiching Marvellous Mukumba’s effort in the 73rd minute.

Dhlakama was impressed with the way his team fought back.

“I am very much happy especially with the fighting spirit that my team showed,” said Dhlakama.

“We fell back early but my boys showed a lot of mental stamina to launch a comeback that helped us to a win.

“We are not yet at the best fitness levels but we are almost there. We will keep on working as a team and see where we would be.”