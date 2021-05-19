JUST IN: Divas Modeling Agency to hold Miss Winter

Peter Matika, Showbiz Reporter

Divas Modeling Agency will this Friday hold its inaugural Miss Winter pageant at The Vista at 5:30pm.

An organiser of the show, Connie Ndlovu said this will be the first of many shows to come as they work on reviving the modelling industry.

“The modeling industry has been dead for a while ever since the world was affected by the Coronavirus. We hope to see many other agencies reinventing themselves in an effort to resuscitate the industry,” said Connie.

She said the show would pit about 15 models from around Bulawayo with numerous prizes up for grabs.

“There are various prizes for those that will emerge tops including winter vouchers that have been sponsored by Justin Clothing, as well as cash prizes. We hope to see this show being successful so that it paves way for other shows,” said Connie.

The organiser added that they will also ensure that Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing are observed during the event.