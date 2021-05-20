JUST IN: Division 2 player signs for Bulawayo Chiefs

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

PANASHE Shoko, an unheralded utility player from Zifa Matabeleland North Division 2 League club Corinthians of Victoria Falls, has broken into the Premier Soccer League after joining Bulawayo Chiefs.

Shoko (20) has been included in the Chiefs’ squad after being given a thumbs up by head coach Thulani Sibanda.

The former Binga High School captain is in line to be in Chiefs’ matchday squad in their opening game against Highlanders in the Chibuku Super Cup Pool B encounter at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

“He is in our plans and is a promising young boy. He hasn’t started yet because there is a left-back (Gift Gumbo), who was there, but we hope he will fight for a place,” said Sibanda.

Shoko is excited to break into topflight football straight from Division 2.

I never thought this would happen, but I thank God for his plans for me. This means a lot to me because I never had to go via Division 1 like most other players,” Shoko said.

Shoko has won several accolades as a schoolboy.

He played for the Zimbabwe Under-13 Cosasa Games team in 2013 as a pupil at Baobab Primary School in Hwange.

He then helped Binga High School to reach the Copa Coca-Cola provincial finals between 2015 and 2017, and captained the school team that won the Under-20 Merit Award for Sport in 2017.

He transferred to Mkhosana Adventist High in Victoria Falls and won a Gold Medal in the Isuzu/Orap National Schools. – @ncubeleon