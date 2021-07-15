Just IN: Diwa dies soon after retiring from Midlands Ministry

Midlands Bureau Chief

The Former director in the Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ministry, Mr Cleto Vukai Diwa, has died.

He was 65.

Mr Diwa, who recently retired, died at his farm in Chivhu last night after a short illness.

His son, Anesu said he died around 8pm last night and by this morning his body was still in his bedroom waiting for health officials and an ambulance.

Midlands provincial Public Service Commissioner, Mr Andrew Chimanyiwa, said the public service was shocked by Mr Diwa’s untimely death.

“It’s a shock we have lost a dedicated cadre, he had just retired and was beginning to settle down,” said Mr Chimanyiwa.

Midlands Provincial Development Coordinator (PDC) Abiot Maronge confirmed the death of Mr Diwa.

“Yes it’s true that he passed on. Burial arrangements are underway,” he said.