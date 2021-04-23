JUST IN: DJ Zandimaz celebrates as Emathandweni song certified Gold and Platinum

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

South Africa-based DJ Zandimaz has celebrated her Amapiano hit song Emathandweni being certified Gold and Platinum in South Africa dedicating the achievement to God, her mother, her lover, the production team and fans for their support.

The track that features the vocals of Nokwazi has been and continues to be a party track as it has been given heavy rotation on radio stations and most social settings.

The Esigodini born DJ Zandimaz paid tribute on social media earlier on this morning saying Nokwazi being on the track showed that as women they are stronger together.

“Firstly, I would like to give all praises to God. He who gave me this life and by his word l remain in faith. My mom who has been my pillar of strength and has taught me all that there is about life. To my team @ms_bee23 @missgee_t @nthabbymashego @maro_leng your hard work will never go unnoticed.

“To the one behind the inspiration of Emathandweni, I love you and thank you for the constant support. Nokwazi thank you so much queen, you have validated that as women we are even stronger together. To all my fans, I appreciate and love you all,” said DJ Zandimaz.

The music video of the track has hit over five million views on YouTube.