JUST IN: Domestic tourism campaign ‘ZimBHO’ bears fruit

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE country’s domestic tourism campaign, ZimBHO, is bearing fruit in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) acting chief executive officer, Mr Givemore Chidzidzi, has said.

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global tourism sector has been one of the hardest hit economic sectors as countries imposed national lockdowns and travel restrictions to contain the health crisis.

Speaking on ZBCtv current affairs programme ‘Face the Nation’ on Tuesday evening Mr Chidzidzi said last year the country suffered 87 percent loss in visitor arrivals and almost equal percentage in terms of revenue generation.

He said when Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed the domestic tourism sector was beginning to recover and this was being occasioned by the ZimBHO campaign.

“When the restrictions were relaxed, we started seeing people traveling a lot and in actual fact, we (ZTA) were having problems people asking us can we facilitate that they travel even if we didn’t have the powers to allow people to move from point A to B.

“We ended up having people phoning and calling ZTA to say we want to travel to Kariba please can you clear us during this pandemic,” he said.

