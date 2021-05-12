JUST IN: Donel Mangena celebrates 3 million views for Motion music video

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Pop music sensation Donel Mangena celebrated his music video Motion, that features his sibling Malachi, reaching three million views, saying the hard work that went into it was paying off.

The music video is of a song that is part of Donel’s EP African Boy, Prt 1 that is available on all online music streaming sites.

In the music video on Donel’s YouTube channel, the two Mangena siblings show off sleek dance moves and this endeared them to their fans. The music video raked up three million views by yesterday in one month of its release.

On his social media handles, Donel shared a picture of him and his brother Malachi with the caption: “At this present moment… we didn’t know we would hit 3,000,000 Views!! Just two brothers sharing a packet of crisps on set honestly though … thank you all so much for sharing this video! So much hard work went into it and it’s all coming into fruition.”