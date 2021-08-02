JUST IN: Dr Engineer Chingosho appointed CAAZ Director General

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

DR Engineer Elijah Chingosho has been appointed new Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ).

In a statement CAAZ said Dr Eng Chingosho assumed the new position on August 1.

“The board of directors of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has appointed Dr Eng Elijah Chingosho as the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe with effect with 1 August 2021. Dr Eng Chingosho is a renowned aviation expert who is well known throughout the aviation industry where he has spent over three decades of service in various capacities culminating in his being selected as the Secretary General and CEO of the Nairobi based African Airlines Association (AFRAA), the first person from within the SADC to land such an important and prestigious post.

“Prior to being the Secretary General and CEO of the AFRAA Dr Eng Chingosho held several senior executive positions including AFRAA Director Safety, Technical and Training for nine years. Before moving to Nairobi he served as General Manager Engineering at Air Zimbabwe for three years (1999-2001). Dr Eng Chingosho is a retired Group Captain from the Air Force of Zimbabwe where he was its Director of Engineering before joining Thabs Marketing, a private company based in Harare where he was the Projects Development Manager,” read the statement.

Commenting on his appointment Dr Eng E Chingosho said: “I’m honoured to have been appointed to serve this important organisation and continue actively working to develop the aviation industry in Zimbabwe. With the support of the team at CAAZ we will efficiently and professionally serve the fascinating aviation industry.”

The CAAZ mandate is to promote the safe, regular and efficient use and development of aviation inside and outside Zimbabwe and to advise Government on all matters relating to domestic and regional aviation.

CAAZ falls under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

