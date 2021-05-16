JUST IN: Dr Goriwondo appointed Nust Pro-VC – Innovation and Business Development

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

THE National University of Science and Technology (Nust) appointed its Executive Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Dr William Msekiwa Goriwondo as Pro-Vice Chancellor in charge of innovation and business development.

The post fell vacant following the departure of Dr Gatsha Mazithulela, who left the Bulawayo-based institution last year after he was appointed deputy director-general in the President’s Department to replace Mr Aaron Nhepera who was redeployed to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage as a permanent secretary.

In a statement, the university said it has appointed Dr Goriwondo as the new Pro-Vice Chancellor — Innovation and Business Development with effect from May 2021.

“The National University of Science and Technology (Nust) Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr William Msekiwa Goriwondo as Pro-Vice Chancellor — Innovation and Business Development with effect from May 2021,” read the statement.

Dr Goriwondo is a registered professional engineer with a Master of Science degree in Manufacturing Systems and Operations Management attained from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and a PhD in Business Administration (Nust).

He is a researcher with over 25 peer-reviewed publications.

“Dr Goriwondo has 24 years of experience in technical, engineering, operational and strategic leadership in industry and academia,” said Nust.

According to the statement, Dr Goriwondo started his working career as a graduate engineer in 1997 at BP and Shell marketing services where he rose through the ranks to positions of plant engineer, continuous improvement manager, and health safety and environmental manager.

In 2002, he was appointed engineering services manager for BP & Shell marketing services and Castrol Zimbabwe. Two years later, Dr Goriwondo joined Turnall Fibre Cement as production manager before leaving the industry in 2006 to join Nust as a lecturer in the Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering.

Before his appointment to the new post, Dr Goriwondo was the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Engineering.

He is a member of the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe Engineers (IoDZ), fellow and board member of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers (ZIE). Dr Goriwondo has won prestigious national and international awards such as the KG Stevens Awards and the Global

Engineering Education Awards for his work on Project Management and Engineering Education respectively.

Dr Goriwondo is also a member of the Zisco Steel Advisory Committee on technical issues. – @mashnets