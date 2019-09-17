JUST IN: Dr Magombeyi’s ‘abduction’ the work of a third force – SB Moyo

Breaking News
BREAKING: Bosso settle for British coach

17 Sep, 2019 - 11:09
The Chronicle

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT on Tuesday said the abduction of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors’ Association (ZHDA) acting president Dr Peter Magombeyi could be the work of a third force out to tarnish the country’s human rights image at a time when a top United Nations official is expected to jet into the country.

In a statement in the morning, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo said the country is today expecting Mr Clement Nyaletsossi Voule, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Assembly and Association

He said Mr Voule will be in the country on a 10-day fact-finding mission and the country’s detractors could have used Dr Magombeyi’s abduction to soil the country’s image.

Dr Moyo said Government has already started investigations to find Dr Magombeyi and return him to his family.

More to follow…

