JUST IN: Drunk man crushed to death by vehicle after falling asleep on road

Midlands Bureau Chief

An intoxicated 36-year-old villager was crushed to death by a motor vehicle after falling asleep on the Muzondiwa–Mabasa road in Zvishavane while coming from a beer binge.

Chief Mapanzure said he attended the scene after being notified by villagers from his area of the tragic incident.

He said the now deceased Takura Hlabano was allegedly coming from a beer binge before he fell and slept on the road.

“I attended the scene and the deceased was crushed while sleeping on the road. He was coming from drinking beer. We call upon fellow villagers to be careful on the roads when drunk. They should also not walk along busy roads when drunk to avoid such unnecessary loss of life,” said Chief Mapanzure.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“An unknown motor vehicle hit and ran over Takura Hlabano of Mutiziwa village, Chief Mapanzure in Zvishavane who died on the spot at 6km peg along Muzondiwa- Mabasa road. The deceased was discovered lying with bruises all over the body. Matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and discovered that the deceased had a deep cut on the head, broken hands and bruises on his back. The body was conveyed to Zvishavane District Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said police are appealing to members of the public who might have information that can help in identifying and locating the driver and the motor vehicle to come forward and inform any nearest police officers.