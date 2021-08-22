JUST IN: Duo arrested for stock theft

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

TWO men from Tsholotsho have been arrested in Bulawayo after stealing five head of cattle which police recovered at an abattoir before they were slaughtered.

Bernard Sibanda (64) and Omen Nkomo (45) are being charged with stock theft.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday and applauded members of the public for helping police to curb crime in the city.

“Due to the good relations between police and members of the public, police received a tip off on August 17, 2021, to the effect that there were suspected stolen cattle at Umguza abattoir. Police swiftly reacted to the tip off and upon arrival at Umguza abattoir, it was found that there was a herd of 17 cattle cleared from Tsholotsho to Umguza which were waiting to be slaughtered and among them were five dehorned oxen with the same brand mark,” said Insp Ncube.

“Investigations that were made showed that the brand mark belonged to the complainant. Police interviewed one of the buyers who stated that he had five cattle among the 17,” he said.

Insp Ncube said the buyer assisted the police in their investigations by luring the accused person Bernard Sibanda into believing that his money was ready for collection.

“The accused met the buyer in the Bulawayo CBD and the police pounced and arrested him. The accused person revealed that the five cattle were brought to him by Omen Nkomo and they both connived to have the cattle cleared by the police using the stock cards of other people,” said Insp Ncube.

He appealed to members of the public to brand their livestock as this will aid them in positively identifying their beasts in the event of stock theft.

“We would also like to express our appreciation to members of the public for their unrelenting support in giving tip offs that lead to the arrest of criminals and recovery of properties.” Said Insp Ncube.

[email protected]