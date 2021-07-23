JUST IN: Duo loses US$2 000 to armed robbers

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

TWO women lost US$2 770 and other valuables to armed robbers that had offered them a lift from Chinhoyi to Zambia.

Police confirmed the incident which occurred on Tuesday in Chinhoyi.

“Police in Chinhoyi are investigating circumstances surrounding an armed robbery case which occurred on 20 July at Mzari in Chinhoyi. Two females boarded a Toyota Corolla motor vehicle in Chinhoyi CBD going to Zambia when they were robbed on a combined amount of US$2 770 and other valuables by three suspects.

“Members of the public are warned against using pirate taxis to outwit Government’s Covid-19 containment measures which prohibit intercity travel as they risk falling prey to criminals,” said the police.

The ban on intercity travelling has seen a rise in the use of pirate taxis and kombis.

In another case police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of theft from a car in which a CZ 9mm pistol with a magazine of 14 rounds and US$2 000 cash were stolen from a Toyota Land Cruiser motor vehicle on Tuesday at Arundel Shopping Centre in Harare.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station.

[email protected]