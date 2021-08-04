JUST IN: Dynamos register 4 youngsters

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS have announced the registration of four young players in the transfer window that closed on July 31.

Goalkeeper Tanyaradzwa Jinja (20), midfielder Albert Manenji (21), Claivert Rodgers Tshuma (17) and Stephen Chatikobo (17) are the new additions to the DeMbare squad.

“Jinja and Manenji have been rewarded with a place in the 30-member senior squad after training with the team since 2019. Jinja has been part of the development side since 2013 and was part of the squad that won the Harare Junior League in 2016.

“Manenji played for Prince Edward Academy and moved to South Africa in 2017 for two years, playing for Ubuntu Academy in Cape Town. He then played for Dynamos Under-20s in 2019 and started training with the senior team,” read a statement from Dynamos.

The duo of Tshuma and Chatikobo are schoolboys at Prince Edward.

They join other Prince Edward Academy players Bill Antonio, Luke Musikiri and Hamilton Gomba, who were elevated to the senior team this year.

Antonio has started in five of the six Chibuku Super Cup Dynamos played this year, only missing the first game due to pending registration issues. – @innocentskizoe