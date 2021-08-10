Breaking News
Ernest Maphepha Sibanda dies

Ernest Maphepha Sibanda dies

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Earthquake hits Lake Kariba

10 Aug, 2021 - 14:08 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Earthquake hits Lake Kariba

The Chronicle

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit areas around Lake Kariba in the early hours of Monday.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said the earthquake was felt on Monday around 03:39am in Binga, about 15km from the lake.

Preliminary reports from the MSD stated that staff at the department’s stations in Binga felt the vibrations and a number of people whom they talked to over the phone confirmed.

No reports of damage had been received as more investigations are underway to determine its intensity and the exact areas where the tremor was felt.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting