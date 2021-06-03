JUST IN: Econet CEO Mboweni pens motivational book

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Mr Douglas Mboweni, has published a motivational book in which he shares insights into how he rose to success from humble beginnings and seeks to impart knowledge among fellow Zimbabweans.

Speaking on Wednesday during a virtual launch of his book titled: “The Dusty Road to Success”, the Econet chief executive officer said, growing up in rural Mwenezi District in Masvingo province could not stop him from making breakthroughs in life.

“The Dusty Road to Success is something that emanates from my very heart, Mwenezi is a dusty area. When I went to school it was dusty, when l was going to herd cattle in the bushes, it was dusty and God picks people from the dust and He places them somewhere,” said Mr Mboweni.

“What has driven me (to write the book) is not to make money out of it…I want the book to be into as many hands as possible. In fact, I will talk to a number of people if we can translate it into Shona and Ndebele because really what resonates with me is not the money coming out from the book, but the knowledge that will be imparted on minds,” he said.

Mr Mboweni, who is also a pastor, said God has given him a mandate to transform people’s lives “through righteousness” and that is how Zimbabwe can be transformed into a rich nation with rich minds.

“God has given me a mandate to teach. What am I teaching? Righteousness, God’s ways, justice that’s how we will transform our country.

“The wealth of a nation is on the minds, it’s not the land, rivers or trees but the people. And when people’s minds are rich then the nation is rich and so, I want to invest into the wealth of a nation,” he said.

“How do I do that? By making sure that the minds that people have been given by God are enriched so that we can take the country to the highest level possible.”

Mr Mboweni is optimistic that Zimbabweans can take their country to the highest level possible, adding that this was also buttressed by the fact that locals were known internationally as hard-working people who produce excellent results.

“We really need to join hands as citizens of Zimbabwe to use our minds and take this nation to the highest level possible,” he said.

“Don’t look at where you are or where you come from. God can pick you from wherever you are and give you a fantastic journey but you must be able to follow His principles.”

In his book, Mr Mboweni also inspires people through seven principles, which he said were also Biblical principles. These are; identity, balance, empowerment, purpose, success, action and legacy.

“These are Biblical principles, which can help us to move forward, and how do they help us. Identity (knowing who I am and it doesn’t matter where I am placed. God created me and he actually gave me a mark. Purpose why you were created; empowerment (when God gives you an assignment, He empowers you,” said Mr Mboweni.

“So, there is no reason any one of us should settle for the mediocre. Balance (spiritual, career, social, and among others) every single day I manage my day with a specific action. I don’t want to excel in my job and then find out that in my family I am lacking.”

Mr Mboweni said success was a function of planning plus resources multiplied by execution.

“So, if someone gives you the resources, the multiplier is execution, huge amounts of executions. Econet is where it is right now because we execute. Execution is the differentiator and we must execute,” he said.

“And once you have understood the execution equation, you now need to put the ‘action’ programme…and in the book I zeroed in on how you do the action programme. And of course, there is legacy, which is about leaving a footprint,” said Mr Mboweni.