JUST IN: Econet, Ericsson partner in digital learning drive

Mr Kezito Makuni, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe's Chief Operating Office and Mr Todd Ashton, Vice President and Head of Ericsson South and East Africa

Business Editor

TELECOMS giant, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, has announced a partnership with Swedish multinational network player, Ericsson, to implement the latter’s Learning Services Digital Platform for Econet’s employees.

Under the new deal, Econet will have access to Ericsson’s premium e-learning content service, ‘All Access Plus’, which enables Econet to utilize the Learning Services Digital Platform, thereby, ensuring unlimited and uninterrupted access to Ericsson’s eLearning content available in the global Ericsson training library.

As a knowledge library, ‘All Access Plus’ is updated regularly and includes more than 200 interactive trainings and videos, podcasts and white papers, said the two business organisations in a joint press statement.

“This partnership gives Econet a premium subscription service that offers employees an instructor-led learning experience via eLectures and recorded multi-hour learnings that guide the employees on Ericsson’s best-in-class technology with the aid of practical exercises and demonstrations,” reads the statement.

Econet chief operating officer, Mr Kezito Makuni, said the long-standing partnership between Ericsson and Econet would creating growth into new areas.

“With new hybrid and remote working conditions, finding solutions to continue our growth in a highly mobile environment is vital,” he said.

“Ericsson’s innovative Learning Services Digital Platform will benefit and add value to Econet’s employees. Econet employees will gain knowledge and develop their skills by accessing updated, relevant content anywhere at any time.”

Riding on the partnership, Econet’s employees are expected to achieve their competence development goals using the platform at their own pace, anytime and anywhere, with the ability to review the materials as desired, due to the round-the-clock availability of this service.

Additionally, the platform is set to aid Econet’s transforming needs during this time of fast technological growth and change.

Mr Todd Ashton, vice president and head of Ericsson South and East Africa commented: “Econet Wireless and Ericsson have signed this strategic partnership that benefits the Econet team in Zimbabwe, supporting them to achieve their competence development goals by attending digital courses anytime and anywhere.

“With this expansion of our long-term partnership, Econet Wireless is demonstrating its robust ambitions for technology and digitalization in Zimbabwe and ultimately setting #AfricaInMotion.”

Over the past 20 years Econet Wireless has invested millions of dollars in deploying the widest and most robust 2G, 3G and 4G networks in the country, enabling it to offer exciting products and service to more than 12.4 million connected customers.