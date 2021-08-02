JUST IN: Econet executive scoops top accolade

Business Reporter

ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe deputy chief executive officer, Mr Roy Chimanikire, has scooped the inaugural Institute of Chartered Accountants Zimbabwe (ICAZ) Excellence in Business Award for 2021.

The ICAZ awards honour and recognise the institute’s members across the world who have distinguished themselves by making significant contributions in representing, promoting and enhancing the accounting profession and strengthening the ICAZ brand.

The awards were held virtually on Friday due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Mr Chimanikire received the Excellence in Business Award that recognises dynamic and talented members who have stepped out of their comfort zones and shown exemplary achievements in business.

Accepting the award, the senior Econet executive, who has served as the finance director for the group, and is currently deputy CEO, said he was delighted to receive the honour during this difficult time.

“I am pleased to accept this prestigious award from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, which is the inaugural award for the Excellence in Business for 2021,” he said.

“I am so proud to be associated with the institute having been a member for over 20 years now, and in the period, I have seen the impact that Chartered Accountants have had on our economy.”

Chartered accountants play an essential role in economic development by improving transparency and accountability, facilitating the mobilisation of domestic and international investment, creating a sound investment environment and fostering investor confidence, thus promoting financial stability.

“As we navigate the challenges we face in our country, I am pleased to be part of what we are doing in this country to make businesses prosper and to fly the brand of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in this market,” said Mr Chimanikire.

“As the past president of ICAZ I would like to encourage you to be part of the change that we like to see in our country.”

Mr Chimanikire is a key part of the Econet team led by Group CEO Dr Douglas Mboweni. The telecommunications giant finished the past year with a market capitalisation of ZW$24.6 billion – the third highest on the local exchange – while total assets amounted to ZW$30.7 billion, with a net asset value of ZW$14.3 billion.

“I would like to thank you all, colleagues and friends, and those who have been supporting me and our business Econet, and my family as well,” he said.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe is one of the oldest and largest professional accountancy organisation in the country, having been set up in January 1918.