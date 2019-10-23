JUST IN: ED calls for calm in Mozambique

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa, in his capacity as chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation, has called for calm in neighbouring Mozambique urging the country to wait for the official results of the October 15 elections.

The country held Presidential, legislative and provincial elections on October 17 with indications that incumbent President Filipe Nyusi is poised to garner more than 70 percent of the votes.

However, the opposition Renamo has dismissed the elections as a fraud saying they will reject their outcome with fears that the disagreements over the polls could shake the peace agreement between President Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade signed in August this year.

Against this background, President Mnangagwa, in a statement on Wednesday called on all stakeholders in the polls to remain patient and calm while the results continue to be compiled for the final validation and proclamation by the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Mozambique.

“SADC further encourages contesting political parties and other stakeholders to observe the spirit of the Peace and National Reconciliation Agreement of 6th August, 2019, and maintain peace and stability, which is important not only for the Republic of Mozambique, but also for the entire SADC region,” said President Mnangagwa.

