JUST IN: ED congratulates South Africa for attaining 27 years of freedom

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has congratulated South Africa for attaining 27 years of freedom from apartheid rule, which exposed black people to many injustices such as poor education and cheap laboour, and unfair discrimination.

South Africa today celebrates Freedom Day, the day that commemorates the country’s first non-racial democratic elections in 1994 which marked the end of apartheid.

The elections marked the advent of democracy after nearly four centuries of colonialism and apartheid.

Posting on his official Twitter page, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe stands with all South Africans in remembering their liberation stalwarts.

Happy #FreedomDay! Zimbabwe stands with all South Africans in remembering those who fought for freedom,” he said.

Zimbabwe and South Africa enjoy cordial relations dating back to the liberation struggle.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa led the Freedom Day main celebrations at Botshabelo in Free State province under the theme: “The year of Charlotte Maxeke – the meaning of freedom under COVID-19.”

Charlotte Maxeke led a campaign of resistance against the pass laws in 1913 in Free State.

The province is also the birthplace of the African National Congress. It was also in Free State that the historic African claims document was adopted in 1943, setting out the demands of South African people for the realisation of their rights.

@mashnets