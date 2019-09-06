JUST IN: ED cuts WEF schedule following Mugabe’s death

From Golden Sibanda in Cape Town, South Africa

President Mnangagwa has left Cape Town, South Africa, earlier than scheduled following the death of former President Robert Mugabe, Presidential Spokesperson Mr George Charamba has said.

The President was in South Africa since Tuesday where he was attending the World Economic Forum on Africa, which ran from Wednesday and ends this afternoon.

President Mnangagwa will make a statement on arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

More to follow…