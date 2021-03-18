JUST IN: ED mourns death of Tanzanian President John Magufuli

Chronicle Reporter

President Mnangagwa has mourned the death of Tanzanian President John Magufuli who died on Wednesday.

He was 61.

Tanzania vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan announced President’s Magufuli’s death on state television on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday morning, President Mnangagwa paid his condolences to the Tanzanian people following the death of their leader.

“My deepest condolences to the family of His Excellency President John Magufuli and the people of Tanzania. Africa mourns with you. May his soul rest in peace,” said President Mnangagwa.