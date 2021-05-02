JUST IN: Ekusileni Medical center receives Donation

Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mangaliso Nqobizitha Ndlovu spearheading the clean-up campaign at Mahamba Business Centre in Bubi District in Matebeleland North Province.

Boitumelo Makhurane, Chronicle Reporter

EKUSILENI Medical Centre in Bulawayo has received 170 blankets,152 bed sheets and 76 pillow cases from Dairibord Zimbabwe.

The 50-bed hospital which is set to open after numerous false starts in the last 20 years, is one of the major Covid-19 centres in the city that will admit mild to severe Covid-19 patients.

As winter approaches, the patients will get much needed warmth which contributes to their recovery.

Speaking during the donation last Friday, Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube said she was delighted that corporates in Bulawayo were complementing Government efforts to equip Ekusileni Medical Centre.

“We are grateful for the gesture and we will continue advocating for more resources so that once this hospital opens, patients, workers and even visitors access state-of-the-art services. We commend Dairibord together with ‘I Am for Bulawayo” initiative for giving a hand where it is needed and urge them to continue working with us.,” said Minister Ncube.

She urged members of the public to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations to avoid loss of lives in the country.

“I urge members of the public to practice social distancing, washing of hands and wearing masks as we cannot afford to lose lives to the pandemic,” said Min Ncube.

Presenting the donation on behalf of Dairibord Zimbabwe, Corporate Affairs Manager Bulawayo Depot Manager Mr Brian Paradza said he hoped the donation would contribute to the speedy recovery of patients.

“It is our hope that the brands contribute to the speedy recovery of patients. In turn, quick recovery promotes release of the sick from hospitals thereby freeing beds and creating capacity to admit other patients in need of hospitalisation,’’ he said.

Mr Paradza said as winter approaches the patients will get the warmth that contributes to their recovery.

He applauded the health staff for remaining steadfast in the face of the pandemic.

“As winter approaches, the patients will get the much-needed warmth which contributes to their recovery. As Dairibord we acknowledge and salute all doctors, nurses and other health workers for steadfastly remaining true in this trying time. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the level of commitment by frontline workers remains exceptional and may God richly bless you,” said Mr Paradza.

