JUST IN: EMA intensifies fight against veld fires

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE Environmental Management Agency has intensified the fight against veld fires in Matabeleland South Province following an increase in veld fires across the province.

Since the onset of the fire season on July 31 a cumulative total of 19 417 hectares of land has been burnt by fires from a total of 17 fire incidences with property that includes irrigation equipment and animal rearing facilities being lost.

Veld fires have become one of the greatest environmental challenges causing unprecedented damage to Zimbabwe’s natural resources, forests, animal habitats and even leading to the loss of lives and valuable property.

In a statement Ema Matabeleland South Provincial Education and Publicity Officer, Mr Simon Musasiwa said they were moving around fire prone districts checking on compliance.

“For this fire season which began on the 31 July the causes of veld fires have been charcoal making, improper disposal of cigarette stubs, land clearing, arson, and poaching activities. A cumulative total of 19 417.22 ha of land has been burnt by fires from a total of 17 fire incidences with property that includes irrigation equipment and animal rearing facilities being lost. Fortunately the Province has not lost any animal or human life from these fires but caution is still advised to the public as the danger for loss of life and property continues to be high.

“The Environmental Management Agency continues to raise awareness on veld fires and working with communities in fire prevention projects such as fireguard construction, thatch grass combing, hay bailing and the training of firefighting teams. The Agency also continues to monitor the compliance by property owners on the construction of fire guards and biomass reduction within properties through property inspections. Currently the agency is moving within the province’s fire prone districts checking on compliance to fireguard construction with those found on the wrong side of the law receiving penalties as high as $50 000,” he said

Mr Musasiwa added: “From the inspections carried out so far a total of 129 794 hay bales protecting 103 592 ha have been harvested whilst a stretch of 7 649.49 km fireguard was done protecting 121 farms. Women groups have collected a total of 77 247 bundles of thatch grass protecting 62 321.5 ha. Property owners are encouraged to continue with these activities and are reminded that the minimum width of a fireguard is 9m and this should be put on a property’s boundary bringing the total minimum width to 18m for adjacent properties.”

Environmentalists have noted that veld fires lead to severe environmental degradation by reducing land cover thus exposing the land to agents of accelerated soil erosion due to increase in overland flow or surface run off and modifications in various ecological processes. Soil erosion leads to the siltation of rivers and dams which reduces their water carrying capacity, inducing floods in low-lying areas and changes in the hydrological cycle. In Zimbabwe, it is now commonly agreed that veld fires are a single significant threat to national economic recovery plans as they are destroying not only pastures necessary for the restocking exercise, but also destroying vast crop plantations, negatively impacting on the country’s food security.

This year’s fire prevention theme is “Veld fires and food security – Protect the harvest”.

[email protected]